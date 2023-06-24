Drug users increasingly turning to cannabis, cocaine

An increasing number of drug users in Greece are turning to cannabis and cocaine, according to the report of the Greek Therapy Center for Dependent Individuals (KETHEA) for 2022, a year in which the number of users rose again due to the decline of the pandemic.

“In the early 2000s, nine out of 10 reported heroin and opioids as their main substances of use, but today the ratio is only one in three,” said Christos Liapis, a psychiatrist and chairman of the KETHEA board.

In 2022, cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids are listed as the main substance of use (37.5%), followed by heroin and opioids (31.5%), cocaine and amphetamine drugs (27%), hypnotics and sedatives (2.9%), other drugs (0.9%) and hallucinogens (0.2%).

Among adolescents, cannabis predominates (eight out of 10 users).

On the other hand, heroin users are now seeking help after more than 20 years of use.