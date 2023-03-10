Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers

Greece’s Medical Association (PIS) has proposed measures to protect doctors and healthcare professionals from workplace violence, which grew during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposals were submitted to the Health Ministry ahead of March 12, which is European Day to Fight Violence against Doctors and Health Professionals.

They include increasing staff numbers to reduce waiting and queuing times. PIS also calls for the appointment of specially trained security guards outside hospitals and the installation of access-controlled security doors to manage people moving in and out of clinics and labs. Furthermore, they urge legal action against serious cases of violence, as well as establishing an observatory to monitor violent incidents.

It is estimated that six out of 10 healthcare workers have experienced workplace violence from patients and their caregivers over the last year.