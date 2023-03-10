NEWS

Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers

Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers

Greece’s Medical Association (PIS) has proposed measures to protect doctors and healthcare professionals from workplace violence, which grew during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposals were submitted to the Health Ministry ahead of March 12, which is European Day to Fight Violence against Doctors and Health Professionals. 

They include increasing staff numbers to reduce waiting and queuing times. PIS also calls for the appointment of specially trained security guards outside hospitals and the installation of access-controlled security doors to manage people moving in and out of clinics and labs. Furthermore, they urge legal action against serious cases of violence, as well as establishing an observatory to monitor violent incidents.

It is estimated that six out of 10 healthcare workers have experienced workplace violence from patients and their caregivers over the last year.

Health Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nursing home checks failing miserably
NEWS

Nursing home checks failing miserably

Tainted drinks send 18 students to Patra hospitals
NEWS

Tainted drinks send 18 students to Patra hospitals

Patra doctors warn about cosmetic deformities in unqualified venues
NEWS

Patra doctors warn about cosmetic deformities in unqualified venues

Sins of condemned nursing home keep piling up
NEWS

Sins of condemned nursing home keep piling up

Former employee reveals abuse at Korydallos nursing home
NEWS

Former employee reveals abuse at Korydallos nursing home

Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient
NEWS

Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient