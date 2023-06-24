NEWS

Party leaders host pre-election gatherings with reporters

[InTime News]

Party leaders have been hosting their traditional gatherings with political reporters ahead of Sunday’s election.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis gathered with journalists at a café on Ermou Street, in central Athens, where much of the conversation was said to have focused on the upcoming election results and developments in Russia.

“Nobody knows how many parties will make it into Parliament,” Mitsotakis is understood to have said, adding, “I’m not sure that those who told pollsters they will vote for smaller parties will do so. From five to eight parties – nobody knows.”

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met with journalists in Thessaloniki, on the balcony of the renovated Modiano Market.

He said he was happy to conclude his electoral campaign in Thessaloniki.

Communist Party central committee general secretary Dimtiris Koutsoubas dined with journalists and party candidates and officials in the Athens suburb of Egaleo. [AMNA]

Elections

