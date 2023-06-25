Mitsotakis calls for a stable government from polling station

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a stable government for the next four years from the polling station in Kifissia, where he voted.

“Citizens and democracy are the focus today, it is a day of joy and responsibility. We are voting for the second time in just a few weeks so the country can have a stable and efficient government with a four-year horizon,” he said.

“I am absolutely certain that citizens will fulfil their duty with maturity, maturity to vote for their personal prosperity, their own good, the good of their family, but also for a stable Greece,” he added.