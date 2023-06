The separate exit poll conducted jointly by six polling agencies, after Sunday’s general elections, presents a range expected to be reached by each party. The poll again shows Kyriakos Mitsotakis and New Democracy achieving a comfortable win over the main opposition.

ND 40%-44%

SYRIZA 16.1%-19.1%

PASOK-KINAL 10%-13%%

Communist Party of Greece (KKE) 7.2%-9.2%

Spartiates (Spartans) 4%-6%

Greek Solution 2.3%-4.3%

Niki 2.3%-4.3%

Sailing for Freedom 2%-4%