PASOK setting itself higher goals

Center-left PASOK has every reason to celebrate Sunday’s result as it has increased its share of the vote by 50 percent over two election cycles.

The sense of elation was not least felt by its leader Nikos Androulakis, who has strengthened his hand.

“We have recaptured the thread of history and we join our anxieties, dreams and hopes with the progressive, democratic citizens,” Androulakis said, adding that “PASOK, as a strong, progressive force, will exercise robust and credible opposition with principles and values.”

Moreover PASOK can now speak with confidence about reclaiming the role of the main opposition force against a strong New Democracy, in the stead of SYRIZA, which according to one socialist official “seems to be falling apart and it is a question of whether it will be able to hold back from a process of even greater disintegration.”

PASOK now believes that it is at the starting point of a process of restoring the relationship of trust with the broad political base that the party had lost during the financial crisis.

​​​​​​The next election is not far away. October is the local elections, in which PASOK enters with a new set of facts.