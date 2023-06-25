Cabinet shakeup expected

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to shake up his Cabinet after winning Sunday’s election in a landslide, moving top conservative cadres and adding new faces to the mix.

Former minister of state Giorgos Ierapetritis is seen taking over the Foreign Ministry portfolio from Nikos Dendias, who will be moved to Defense, with Kostis Hadzidakis being appointed to head the Finance Ministry from Labor.

In the Health Ministry, Mitsotakis is seen appointing his former education chief, Niki Kerameus, who may, in turn, be replaced by Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the country’s former digital governance minister.

Conservative MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is being pegged as a possible newcomer as Mitsotakis seeks to increase the number of women in his government, possibly appointing her to the Development Ministry, while Domna Michailidou, formerly a deputy minister of labor and social affairs, may be given the newly planned Family Ministry portfolio.