Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term

[InTime News]

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed his party’s resounding victory on Sunday night and vowed that the conservatives would be setting “high goals” for their second term at the helm of the Greek government.

Looking at a “safe majority” with an estimated 158 seats in the 300-seat House, Mitsotakis said the vote is a “strong mandate to move faster on the road of the great changes this country needs.”

“The goals are high. A second term can transform Greece, with better, public free health, a powerful country on the frontline of Europe. We have the plan and the experience to make it happen,” he said.

“Such generous support,” Mitsotakis added, thanking voters, “makes me feel even more duty bound to serve the country with all my powers.”

He also said that he will not tolerate “arrogance or conceited behavior,” and “will battle any stance that disdains society’s trust.”

He said Sunday’s election “closes a traumatic circle of lies and toxicity that kept the country back.

