NEWS

Official election results delivered to Parliament head

Official election results delivered to Parliament head
[Intime News]

The official results of June 25 election was delivered on Monday morning to the House Speaker, Konstantinos Tassoulas, by the acting Minister of the Interior, Kalliopi Spanou.

After a brief meeting at Parliament, Tassoulas will head to the Presidential Palace to deliver the results to the President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Sakellaropoulou will then call the president of the party that won the elections, New Democracy’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to appoint him prime minister and entrust him with the mandate to form a government.

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis to be sworn in as Greek PM after landslide victory
NEWS

Mitsotakis to be sworn in as Greek PM after landslide victory

ND wins landslide election victory for second 4-year term
NEWS

ND wins landslide election victory for second 4-year term

Cabinet shakeup expected
NEWS

Cabinet shakeup expected

Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term
NEWS

Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term

Mitsotakis wins second term as Greek PM – As it happened
NEWS

Mitsotakis wins second term as Greek PM – As it happened

Greeks vote in repeat election, likely to return conservatives to office
NEWS

Greeks vote in repeat election, likely to return conservatives to office