Official election results delivered to Parliament head

The official results of June 25 election was delivered on Monday morning to the House Speaker, Konstantinos Tassoulas, by the acting Minister of the Interior, Kalliopi Spanou.

After a brief meeting at Parliament, Tassoulas will head to the Presidential Palace to deliver the results to the President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Sakellaropoulou will then call the president of the party that won the elections, New Democracy’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to appoint him prime minister and entrust him with the mandate to form a government.