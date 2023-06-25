Greeks go back to the polls – Live blog

Greeks headed to the polls again on Sunday morning in a bid to elect a government for the second time in just over a month. After the May 21 election held under the system of simple proportional representation, this ballot is carried out with the system of reinforced proportionality, meaning that the winning party will be awarded a bonus of 20 to 50 seats. It receives 20 seats outright if it gets at least 25% of the vote and can get up to 50 seats if it gets about 40% of the vote. Parties need to secure at least 3% of the vote to enter Parliament for a four-year term.

