New Democracy maintains dominance in diaspora vote

New Democracy is leading in the vote of Greeks living overseas, as counting of ballot boxes from the 35 foreign countries where polling stations were set up continues.

With three in five votes counted, New Democracy won 41.94% of the vote, followed by SYRIZA with 17.24%. The Greek Communist Party (KKE) received 12.42% of the vote, just ahead of MeRA 25 on 12.15%. PASOK stood at 6.73%, and other parties taking 9.52% of the vote.

With most of the vote from European states counted, New Democracy is first party in almost all countries, with the exception of Spain and Portugal, where SYRIZA topped the poll, and Denmark, where the Communist KKE took the lead from SYRIZA with a quarter of the vote.

Turnout stands at around 70%.

The results of the election in the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia are pending.

Some 25,610 Greeks who are registered in the special electoral rolls abroad could vote in 35 countries around the world, where polling stations were set up in 85 cities.

The polling stations were located in embassies and consulates, Greek Orthodox Church premises and Greek community buildings.

Polling stations were established where there were at least 40 voters registered.

The largest groups of voters were concentrated in European cities. Some 4,414 Greek voters were registered in London, 1,716 in Brussels, 1,055 in Amsterdam, 1,008 in Bern, 893 in Nicosia, 836 in Paris, 810 in Berlin, 731 in Munich, 715 in The Hague and 665 in Luxembourg.