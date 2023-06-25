NEWS

Mitsotakis to receive mandate on Monday morning

Mitsotakis to receive mandate on Monday morning

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is expected to present Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the formal mandate to form a government on Monday morning after his New Democracy party’s resounding victory on Sunday night.

Mitsotakis is expected at the Presidential Palace in central Athens at 11 a.m. and will be sworn in as prime minister for his second term in office at 1 p.m.

Sakellaropoulou will be informed about the official election results earlier in the day by parliamentary speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas after he receives them officially from the interior minister of the caretaker government, Kalliopi Spanou. 

Mitsotakis is expected to announce the makeup of his new cabinet later on Monday.

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK setting itself higher goals
NEWS

PASOK setting itself higher goals

ND wins landslide election victory for second 4-year term
NEWS

ND wins landslide election victory for second 4-year term

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election
NEWS

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

I will be judged by the party, says Tsipras
NEWS

I will be judged by the party, says Tsipras

Cabinet shakeup expected
NEWS

Cabinet shakeup expected

Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term
NEWS

Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term