Mitsotakis to receive mandate on Monday morning

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is expected to present Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the formal mandate to form a government on Monday morning after his New Democracy party’s resounding victory on Sunday night.

Mitsotakis is expected at the Presidential Palace in central Athens at 11 a.m. and will be sworn in as prime minister for his second term in office at 1 p.m.

Sakellaropoulou will be informed about the official election results earlier in the day by parliamentary speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas after he receives them officially from the interior minister of the caretaker government, Kalliopi Spanou.

Mitsotakis is expected to announce the makeup of his new cabinet later on Monday.