Police in Piraeus have arrested a 31-year-old non-national for the possession, adulteration and trafficking of heroin.

A search of the man’s home yielded a laboratory for the adulteration and processing of heroin was found.

Officers seized 8 kilograms of heroin, 730 grams of powder of unknown chemical composition, laboratory equipment, two electronic scales and three mobile phones.

The man was led before a prosecutor in Piraeus.