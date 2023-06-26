NEWS

Voter turnout hits historic low

[InTime News]

Voter turnout hit an historic low in Sunday’s election, with 47.18% of voters opting to stay away from the ballot box, the highest abstention rate since the fall of the military junta in 1974, if not before.

In the northern constituency of Florina, the abstention rate reached 66.76%, followed by the Ionian island of Kefalonia (62.48%), Evrytania in Central Greece (61.37%) and the Peloponnese constituency of Laconia (61%).

The previous abstention high of 43.84% was recorded in the September 2015 elections.

