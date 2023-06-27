Greek Fire Service team trains in US

A team of 12 Greek firefighters spent 25 days in the American state of California being trained by the United States Forest Service (USFS), the Greek service said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The program is part of a partnership between the two firefighting services, both operating in countries that have experienced devastating wildfires.

According to the announcement, the team trained in how to use helicopters more effectively in getting firefighters to the location of a blaze and supporting crews on the ground, how to optimize hand-operated tools and equipment, and fire prevention methods such as planning regular controlled burning operations, as well as better administrative practices.

Strategic and tactical intervention methods applied in the field in both countries, training methods and the challenges posed by climate change were also addressed, according to the Greek Fire Service.