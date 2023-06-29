NEWS

Athens homes of MEP Kaili and her sister searched

Athens homes of MEP Kaili and her sister searched
[InTime News]

The Financial Police conducted searches at the homes of MEP Eva Kaili in Psychiko and her sister Madalena in Kifissia, which ended Wednesday.

A Belgian prosecutor was also present during the checks, executing a European order for an investigation by Belgian judicial authorities into Kaili, one the of main suspects in a corruption probe at the European Parliament.

The prosecutor asked members of the Financial Police to carry out on-the-spot searches, seizing computers and related hardware.  According to a statement by her attorney Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a necklace belonging to her daughter was seized from Kaili’s house. “Ms Kaili’s sister and her husband made available to the Belgian prosecution authorities their mobile phones as well as their computers and laptops,” he said.

On Tuesday Kaili’s lawyers announced she can now move freely in the Schengen area.

Corruption Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
How NGO managers siphon off funds
NEWS

How NGO managers siphon off funds

Border guards found to be on the take
NEWS

Border guards found to be on the take

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody
NEWS

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody

Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation
NEWS

Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation

Kaili sees daughter for the first time
NEWS

Kaili sees daughter for the first time

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention
NEWS

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention