Athens homes of MEP Kaili and her sister searched

The Financial Police conducted searches at the homes of MEP Eva Kaili in Psychiko and her sister Madalena in Kifissia, which ended Wednesday.

A Belgian prosecutor was also present during the checks, executing a European order for an investigation by Belgian judicial authorities into Kaili, one the of main suspects in a corruption probe at the European Parliament.

The prosecutor asked members of the Financial Police to carry out on-the-spot searches, seizing computers and related hardware. According to a statement by her attorney Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a necklace belonging to her daughter was seized from Kaili’s house. “Ms Kaili’s sister and her husband made available to the Belgian prosecution authorities their mobile phones as well as their computers and laptops,” he said.

On Tuesday Kaili’s lawyers announced she can now move freely in the Schengen area.