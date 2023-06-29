Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car

A 75-year-old man was arrested on the island of Zakynthos on Wednesday night for dragging a dog behind his vehicle.

A driver in another car recorded a video showing the dog tied to the tow hitch and struggling to free itself in the area of Gaitani. In the video, he tells the senior man to stop the car, which he did. The video was sent to the local police who identified and detained the suspect.

A criminal case was filed against the 75-year-old for animal abuse and he is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day. The dog was then handed over to a local animal welfare organization where it was examined by a veterinarian. According to the Animal Life Care Group, the dog is old, “has slight burns on its paws and cannot stand for a long time.” it also said further tests will be done.

Commenting on the incident, new Minister of Citizen Protection Notis Mitarakis said “such anti-social behavior is not acceptable,” adding that the man had been fined 30,000 euros.