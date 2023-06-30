Wildfire breaks out on Samos island

A wildfire broke out on Friday on Samos, very close to the village of Mytilinioi, in the center of the eastern Aegean island, 16 km from the capital Vathy, engulfing a rugged forest area in flames.

In the first major fire incident of this year’s summer season on the island, 32 firefighters, supported by 10 vehicles and volunteers, are on-site working to contain the blaze. Additionally, two helicopters are conducting water drops from the air.

According to the Fire Service, the affected area is experiencing north winds of 3-5 Beaufort, blowing in the opposite direction from the village.