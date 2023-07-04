Athens crime thread leads back to Mykonos

The issue of corruption linked to the popular holiday island of Mykonos is once again in the spotlight after one of the suspects arrested 10 days after a police chase in the center of Athens has reportedly admitted to his role in the horrific beating of a real estate agent on the Aegean island in September 2020.

In his lawsuit, the well-known realtor, Florios Asimomitis, said that the attack against him occurred shortly after his public complaint about arbitrary constructions and works carried out next to a well-known hotel unit in Mykonos, also naming the alleged moral instigators of the attack.

These included the then deputy commander of the Mykonos police station, a well-known lawyer from the island of Syros and an Albanian contractor from Mykonos.

The 41-year-old Albanian contractor was one of the three men who were arrested on June 24 after an altercation on the fifth floor of a department store on Panepistimiou Avenue in Athens with two fellow Albanian nationals, aged 34 and 24, who were armed.

The incident unfolded after the contractor threatened to call the police and the two men showed him their weapons. The arrests were made after a police chase ensued.

The two younger suspects were found to have outstanding arrest warrants against them for a robbery they allegedly committed in the autumn of 2022 against the Albanian contractor for whom they had previously worked.

During questioning, the 34-year-old later allegedly confessed to police his involvement in the beating of the real estate agent, who was summoned to police headquarters to identify him.

As a result the 34-year-old was charged with attempted homicide against the broker.

In his lawsuit, the realtor said he had been attacked while he was parking his private car outside his home by one perpetrator with a bat, causing severe craniocerebral and bone injuries and bodily harm.

Meanwhile, as revealed by the Greek edition of Kathimerini on June 29, police have been receiving information since March allegedly linking the same Albanians to the beating of archaeologist Manolis Psarros that month in the area of Maroussi in northern Athens.