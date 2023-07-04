NEWS

Court upholds double life sentence for man who poisoned two women

Court upholds double life sentence for man who poisoned two women

A Mixed Jury of Appeal in Thessaloniki upheld on Tuesday the two life sentences imposed on a 51-year-old university lecturer for the fatal poisoning by arsenic of his wife and her grandmother several years ago.

The judges unanimously found him again guilty of double premeditated murder, while they did not recognize any mitigating circumstances. The sentence of two life terms means 25 years of actual imprisonment.

According to the indictment, the geology lecturer at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki gradually poisoned his 34-year-old wife and her 85-year-old grandmother in August 2013.

Authorities had not initially suspect foul play in the deaths and suspicions of poisoning were confirmed only after the two women’s bodies were exhumed and extensive laboratory tests were run. The geologist was unanimously convicted by the court of first instance in March 2018. 

The former lecturer returned to prison where he is being held since January 2016.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cretan ‘Escobar’ released for second time citing health grounds
NEWS

Cretan ‘Escobar’ released for second time citing health grounds

Two men given life over 2022 rape of British teenager on Crete
NEWS

Two men given life over 2022 rape of British teenager on Crete

Main suspect in Polish woman’s murder remanded in custody
NEWS

Main suspect in Polish woman’s murder remanded in custody

Convicted child abuser back in custody
NEWS

Convicted child abuser back in custody

Poland launches probe into national’s murder on Greek island
NEWS

Poland launches probe into national’s murder on Greek island

Eight minors convicted over gang rape of teen in Ilion
NEWS

Eight minors convicted over gang rape of teen in Ilion