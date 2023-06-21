NEWS

Two men given life over 2022 rape of British teenager on Crete

The Rethymno Mixed Jury Court on the island of Crete handed life sentences on Wednesday to two Pakistani men, aged 24 and 27, who were convicted for the rape last July of an 18-year-old British tourist.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the two men, who had confessed to the rape at the time of their arrest, claimed in court on Wednesday that the sexual acts took place with the victim’s consent and that they stopped when they realized she was resisting.

The case file said that the two perpetrators suddenly appeared before the woman on the central beach east of the city, and, after restraining her, proceeded to gang-rape her.

The two Pakistanis will be taken to Tripoli Prison in southern Greece, where they had been remanded since last year pending trial.

Meanwhile, an appeal of the sentence has been lodged by their lawyers.

