NEWS

Poland launches probe into national’s murder on Greek island

Poland launches probe into national’s murder on Greek island
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. [AP]

Polish authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected murder of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska on the Greek holiday island of Kos.

“I have ordered the opening of an investigation,” Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro was quoted by Polish media as saying on Monday.

“Prosecutors will immediately apply to Greek investigators for the evidence to be shared,” he said, adding that the case will be handled by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Rubinska’s hometown of Wroclaw in southwest Poland.

Ziobro’s statement came a few hours before Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the government would be seeking the extradition of the main suspect in Rubinska’s apparent murder by strangulation, who has been identified by Greek media as a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national.

“The perpetrator must face very severe consequences,” Morawiecki said in a post on Twitter. “Therefore, we will ask Greece to extradite the suspect to stand before a Polish court and receive the highest possible sentence.”

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eight minors convicted over gang rape of teen in Ilion
NEWS

Eight minors convicted over gang rape of teen in Ilion

Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case
NEWS

Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19
NEWS

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence
NEWS

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence

Drummer found guilty in one of four child abuse cases
NEWS

Drummer found guilty in one of four child abuse cases

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction