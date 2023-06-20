Poland launches probe into national’s murder on Greek island

Polish authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected murder of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska on the Greek holiday island of Kos.

“I have ordered the opening of an investigation,” Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro was quoted by Polish media as saying on Monday.

“Prosecutors will immediately apply to Greek investigators for the evidence to be shared,” he said, adding that the case will be handled by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Rubinska’s hometown of Wroclaw in southwest Poland.

Ziobro’s statement came a few hours before Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the government would be seeking the extradition of the main suspect in Rubinska’s apparent murder by strangulation, who has been identified by Greek media as a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national.

“The perpetrator must face very severe consequences,” Morawiecki said in a post on Twitter. “Therefore, we will ask Greece to extradite the suspect to stand before a Polish court and receive the highest possible sentence.”