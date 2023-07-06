Cohen in Athens visit for talks with Gerapetritis

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis will welcome his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Athens on Thursday in the first visit of a foreign government envoy to the country since the inauguration of the new Greek administration.

The two men will have a private meeting at around noon, which will be followed by extended talks between the delegations. They will make joint statements to the press at 1.15 p.m., followed by a working lunch.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said they will discuss expanding energy, economic and security ties.