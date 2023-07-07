NEWS

FM welcomes Israel’s Cohen, condemns all terrorism forms

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis condemned terrorism in all its forms and urged a de-escalation of the crisis in Israel after meeting on Thursday with his visiting Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. 

“It is clear [terrorism] is neither a solution nor an answer and the right of states to security must be fully respected… I want to reiterate Greece’s well-known position in favor of a mutually acceptable solution to the Palestinian issue as we believe that this would serve the interests of both sides and peoples,” he said.

They also confirmed the strategic relationship and a common vision for the consolidation of security and stability in the East Mediterranean and the Middle East. Gerapetritis also made reference to Cohen’s Corfu origins: “I welcome in Athens the foreign minister of Israel, the first counterpart I have received since taking office, and it is a double pleasure because he is an Israeli foreign minister from Corfu, our homeland.” 

