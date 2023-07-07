Drop in covid-19 and influenza cases reported in weekly health update

New cases of both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza (flu) declined during the week of June 26-July 2, according to the weekly report released by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday.

The report highlighted a 43% decrease in hospital admissions for coronavirus (182) compared to the average weekly admissions over the past four weeks. Additionally, the number of new intubations (4) during the same period showed a 50% drop compared to the previous week and the average of new intubations over the past four weeks.

Currently, there are 24 individuals with Covid-19 who are intubated in Greek hospitals, while 16 deaths were recorded. The median age of those who died was 84, ranging from 68 to 94 years old.

Weekly analysis of virus loads in urban waste conducted in Greece revealed an increase in SARS-CoV-2 presence in six out of ten regions examined.

Regarding flu cases, there were no reported admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) or new deaths during the week of June 26-July 2. Since the beginning of the flu season, a total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs, and 26 deaths have been recorded.

Overall, there was a decline in flu-like illnesses across all age groups during the past week, while the levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained consistently low compared to the previous week. [AMNA]