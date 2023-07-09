Government wins confidence vote

As expected, the government won the confidence vote, 158-142, at the end of a three-day parliamentary debate.

Also as expected, only the ruling New Democracy voted for the government, with MPs of the other seven parties voting against.

In his second speech, which concluded the debate Saturday, Mitsotakis noted, and welcomed, the relatively low-key tone of the speeches. But he also accused the opposition of presenting no alternative proposals to his government’s detailed policies. Also, responding to accusations that his promises were empty and would never be implemented, Mitsotakis insisted that reforms and the policy statements made by the various ministers during the debate would be followed through. “I thank the members of my government for illuminating all aspects of our program,” he said.

“The elections showed that Greece has entered the era of great changes; the mandate the majority was given was to move on quickly with them. I was the first to talk about the big battles we have to fight and the challenges facing us, but I heard no convincing retorts…We are waiting to hear documented, cost-based proposals,” Mitsotakis said. “So, do we need a stricter fiscal policy or is there a wiggle room for more handouts? Make up your minds,” he taunted his opponents.

Mitsotakis also expressed his satisfaction to hear PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis agreeing on the goal of modernization. “Let’s agree on the metrics,” he said.