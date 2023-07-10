NEWS

Loverdos ambiguous about his political future

Former socialist minister and MP Andreas Loverdos, who recently resigned from PASOK, has not confirmed speculation about a potential collaboration with the ruling New Democracy conservatives, according to his comments on Monday.

When asked about the possibility of cooperating with New Democracy, Loverdos told Skai TV, “I will express my opinions. Based on the views I will express, certain things regarding the future will be judged. I am a politician, and that is how I will complete my life, as a politician.”

Loverdos, who was unsuccessful in securing a parliamentary seat in the June 25 elections, explained that the decision to leave PASOK, which he described as an “act of liberation,” had been made prior to the polls. However, he acknowledged that being elected would have made that decision “more difficult.”

“I have a different perspective on many issues. The main points of disagreement were expressed in my letter to the party’s president,” he said, emphasizing that his reasons for departure are “purely political.”

Loverdos did not disclose those reasons but believed that they would become apparent “along the way” as he remains actively engaged in politics.

Politics

