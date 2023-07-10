Sen. Menendez assures that Congress will ensure Greece’s strong position

Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Menendez on Monday assured that Congress will ensure NATO allies like Greece will remain strong irrespective of other developments ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius this week.

He stated that countries that share values with the United States, and are actively promoting said values, will remain in a stron position irrespective of other efforts that may be undertaken, particularly as relates to Sweden’s accession to the alliance.

He said that his veto to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey is not written in law and the administration could attempt to bypass it. Menendez stated that he would react to such an action but said that he would ensure that close partners of the US, like Greece, would remain in a strong position no matter the developments with Turkey.

Menendez also highlighted that he spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the importance of Greece, and how it is a reliable NATO ally that must be considered when taking decisions. He also revealed he held a conversation with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.