Meeting called ahead of heatwave to address relief measures

As Greece braces for a weeklong heatwave dubbed “Cleon,” the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry called an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Athens on Tuesday morning to address the measures that will be taken to shield the public from its effects.

These will include advisories for avoiding unnecessary exposure, eating light meals and keeping hydrated, as well as opening air-conditioned spaces where members of the public can find relief and issuing directives for public transport and places of business to keep cool.

According to the country’s weather services, Cleon will bring temperatures as high as 44-45 degrees Celsius to many parts of the country in a protracted heatwave that is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday. Its onset will start being felt on Tuesday, as temperatures inch up to daytime highs of 39-40 degrees Celsius in Central Greece, 37-38C in the north and 36-37C in Athens.