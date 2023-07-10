NEWS

Labor ministry issues guidelines ahead of heatwave

[InTime News]

The Labor Ministry released guidelines for employers on Monday, ahead of the heatwave expected to hit Greece this week. The heatwave, dubbed CLEON, is expected to last at least six days and has been classified as a dangerous weather phenomenon.

Specifically, the guidelines have called for employers to take appropriate measures, both practical and in the organization of their business, to avoid risking the health of their staff. This is particular true for the hours between noon and 5 p.m.

Among the guidelines are the reduction of heat intensive work in these hours, the reduction of work done in hot areas (smelters, engine rooms, etc.), the creation of air conditioned rest areas, and the provision of water.

