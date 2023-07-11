Eight Greek universities make latest QS global university ranking

Eight Greek universities have made it into the latest QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) global university ranking, with the National Technical University of Athens (or Athens Polytechnic) top among them, in 347th place.

The second highest-ranking Greek university was the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (444th place), followed by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (530th), University of Crete (534th), University of Patras (places 791-800), Athens University of Economics and Business (places 901-950), University of Ioannina (places 1001-1200), and, finally, the Polytechnic of Crete (places 1400+). [AMNA]