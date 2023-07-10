NEWS

Divided SYRIZA seeks new leader to heal the party

Divided SYRIZA seeks new leader to heal the party

The main opposition left-wing SYRIZA party is on a quest for a new leader who will be able to beat Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, its officials say.

But with the party having suffered two devastating defeats in a row – Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party defeated SYRIZA 40.56% to 17.83% on June 25 – many in the party are still in a state of shock, both from the magnitude of the defeat and the fact that Alexis Tsipras, the party leader of 15 years, resigned.

Wings of the party show signs of splitting up, so the moderates/radicals division is no longer clear-cut. Former labor minister Efi Achtsioglou, 38, usually thought of as on the left, appears ready to ditch the label and challenge another left-winger, former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos, 63, for the leadership.

A timeline for the election of a new leader is expected to be decided by mid-July amid deep divisions over it. 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Loverdos ambiguous about his political future
NEWS

Loverdos ambiguous about his political future

Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation
NEWS

Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation

Government wins confidence vote
NEWS

Government wins confidence vote

Gov’t will not keep its own promises, SYRIZA’s top MP says
NEWS

Gov’t will not keep its own promises, SYRIZA’s top MP says

Androulakis to gov’t: You are bogus modernizers
NEWS

Androulakis to gov’t: You are bogus modernizers

Voridis: Lack of private universities is ‘unbearable insanity’
NEWS

Voridis: Lack of private universities is ‘unbearable insanity’