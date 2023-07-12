Life proposed for defendants in murder of Kambanos

The prosecutor of the Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki proposed life sentences for seven of the 12 convicted for the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos in a sports club-related attack in February 2021. For the others, he recommended multi-year sentences, while the court had previously accepted the prosecution’s proposal not to recognize extenuating circumstances.

The case, however, seems to have touched only superficially the world of hooligans. In the intervening months, incidents of fan violence have been recorded in Ioannina, Livadia, Kavala and several neighborhoods in Attica. According to the data available so far in the first half of 2023, 21 people were arrested for fan violence, while 51 cases were under preliminary investigation.

Most of the incidents arose from random encounters with the only reason for the attacks being that the target was wearing the insignia of an opposing team.