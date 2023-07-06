All defendants found guilty in Kampanos murder case

A Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki on Thursday unanimously found all 12 defendants in a trial over the killing of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki in February last year guilty of murder.

The jury found seven of the twelve youths guilty of manslaughter with possible intent and five guilty of complicity, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

For the wounding of one of the friends accompanying Kampanos, the court found five people guilty of attempted murder and seven others for complicity, while for the injuring of the third friend, it declared one person guilty of the attack and the others guilty of complicity.

Kampanos was was violently beaten and stabbed in the upper thigh and bled to death while two of his friends, aged 19 and 20, were injured in the deadly attack by a gang of youths in Thessaloniki on February 1, 2022.

Before the attack, the defendants had asked the three friends which team they supported. They were attacked with knives, clubs, metal pipes, crowbars and a folding sickle – with murderous intent, the prosecutor’s report said.

Since the trial started started in the middle of last January, the court held 47 sessions and heard by more than 75 witnesses, while about 300 documents were read.