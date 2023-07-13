Boy injured in jet ski crash in Crete remains in serious condition

A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition on Thursday after the jet ski he was on crashed with great speed onto a wooden hut on a beach in Crete the day before, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

The boy, a foreign national, suffered multiple head injuries and is being treated at the intensive care unit of PAGNI Hospital in Iraklio. “His condition at the moment is stable, he remains intubated and we will see how it develops,” hospital director, Giorgos Chalkiadakis, told state-run broadcaster ERT earlier today.

The boy’s parents were also at PAGNI.

The accident happened at the Makri Yialo beach, in southeastern Crete, at around 5 p.m. The jet ski was driven by a 32-year-old Greek national, who Greek media reported was a friend of the family of the 10-year-old who was standing at his feet, in front of him. For unknown reasons, the man lost control of the watercraft and slammed into a hut on the beach, used to store equipment.

Both passengers were injured and a doctor holidaying in the area who happened to witness the accident rushed to offer first aid. The 32-year-old was being treated for lighter injuries in a hospital in Ierapetra.

The Port Authority of Ierapetra arrested the the owner of the company that rented the recreational watercraft for violating a law on the safety of transportation and causing bodily harm due to negligence.