Eight-year-old student loses finger in Thessaloniki school incident

An 8-year-old student was left with an amputated finger from an incident in the school washroom in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The principal of the primary school in Polichni told police the young boy was in a washroom on Wednesday morning with two more students when a door slammed on his hand, severing her right little finger. No further details of the incident were reported.

The 8-year-old was placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital where doctors determined that there was severe damage to his finger and couldn’t be reattached. 

After receiving first aid, the boy returned home.

His parents are considering legal action against the school to seek possible criminal liability.

