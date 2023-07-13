Handler of crashed jet ski arrested

The 32-year-old handler of the jet ski that crashed onto a wooden hut on Crete, leaving one 10-year-old boy seriously injured, was arrested on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Hellenic Coast Guard, the 32-year-old man is being charged with a count of violating the safety of transportation and one of negligent bodily harm.

Earlier, the Port Authority of Ierapetra arrested the owner of the company that rented the recreational watercraft for the same crimes of violating a law on the safety of transportation and causing bodily harm due to negligence.