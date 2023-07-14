Thermal cameras detect temperatures of over 80C in parked cars

Temperatures of over 80 degrees Celsius in parked cars have been detected by thermal cameras as the heat wave ‘Kleon’ peaks over the country, with maximum temperatures reaching 42-43 Celsius in places.

Images uploaded to the EnternityGR Facebook place showed temperatures ranging from 66.5 to 84 Celsius in a parked car in Athens.

A thermal camera attached to a drone operated by private broadcaster SKAI detected temperatures of 76.8 Celsius in a car at noon while the road temperature was over 70 Celsius.

The latest weather bulletin issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service predicts a decrease in temperatures, primarily in the eastern and northern parts of the country, starting from Sunday.

However, the heatwave is expected to persist until the middle of next week, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 40 degrees Celsius in mainland areas.