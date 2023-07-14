Heatwave ‘Kleon’ grips the country, bringing extreme temperatures

The scorching heatwave named “Kleon” is currently sweeping across the country, with meteorologists predicting that Friday will be the hottest day yet. Central Greece and Thessaly are set to experience temperatures soaring up to a blistering 44 degrees Celsius.

In response to the high temperatures, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has issued urgent recommendations to citizens. They emphasize the need for extreme caution and taking necessary precautions to protect themselves from the potential hazards posed by the heatwave.

Authorities stress the importance of remaining vigilant, particularly for individuals belonging to vulnerable groups, in areas where high temperatures are expected. This heightened awareness is crucial to prevent heat-related health issues such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

To ensure self-protection during the scorching temperatures, citizens are advised to seek shelter in cool and shaded areas, avoiding crowded places. It is recommended to use air conditioning or fans to maintain a comfortable environment and to refrain from engaging in strenuous physical activities in locations with high temperatures, poor ventilation, and high humidity.

Minimizing sun exposure is crucial, and individuals should avoid walking or running under direct sunlight. Wearing hats, sunglasses, and light-colored, breathable clothing that facilitates sweat evaporation is highly recommended. Synthetic materials should be avoided.

Maintaining a healthy diet is important, especially during heatwaves. Citizens are advised to consume light meals consisting of fruits and vegetables while limiting fatty foods and portion sizes.

Staying well-hydrated is vital. Drinking ample amounts of water and fruit juices is recommended, while avoiding alcoholic beverages.

Special attention should be given to the most vulnerable members of society, including infants, young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses. Ensuring their protection from the extreme temperatures is crucial.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has alerted relevant state services, as well as regions and municipalities across the country, to be on high alert and prepared for civil protection measures. This readiness will enable a prompt response to the consequences of the ongoing heatwave.

It’s worth noting that the latest weather bulletin issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) on Thursday predicts a decrease in temperatures, primarily in the eastern and northern parts of the country, starting from Sunday.

However, the heatwave is expected to persist until the middle of next week, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 40 degrees Celsius in mainland areas.