High risk of fire in five regions on Saturday

With temperatures peaking in the low 40s Celsius on Friday, authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for Saturday.

According to the fire hazard prediction map published by the Civil Protection Agency, five regions are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5.

They are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), the Peloponnese (Corinthia and Argolida), the South Aegean (Rhodes) and the North Aegean (Chios, Samos and Ikaria).

Residents and visitors are advised not to engage in any dangerous activities such as building campfires, holding barbecues or burning plant trimmings in at-risk regions, and especially in wooded areas. They are also urged to be especially mindful of littering, as trash like tin cans, cigarette butts or plastic bottles can spark or accelerate a blaze.

The flammability of dead forest fuel is critically high. Based on the analysis of available forecast data, the moisture content of dead forest fuels (flammability index) is expected to drop below 10% in several areas of eastern mainland Greece, remaining at these levels even during the night.