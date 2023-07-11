NEWS

Thessaloniki medical clinic evacuated after fire breaks out

Thessaloniki medical clinic evacuated after fire breaks out

Staff and patients – including a woman in labor – had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in a medical clinic in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday morning.

The Fire Service responded to the blaze in the city center in force, ordering the immediate evacuation of the facility and closing off surrounding streets to traffic and pedestrians.

Ambulances were also dispatched to the scene to transfer patients to nearby hospitals and clinics.

No injuries have been reported.

The causes of the fire are being investigated. 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire in Astakos under control
NEWS

Fire in Astakos under control

Fire breaks out near Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, temporarily halting train service
NEWS

Fire breaks out near Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, temporarily halting train service

Firefighter dies during operation in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Firefighter dies during operation in Thessaloniki

Mitsotakis promises new aircraft, helicopters and other equipment for fire service
NEWS

Mitsotakis promises new aircraft, helicopters and other equipment for fire service

Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias
NEWS

Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias

Firefighters battle Evia blaze for second day
NEWS

Firefighters battle Evia blaze for second day