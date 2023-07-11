Thessaloniki medical clinic evacuated after fire breaks out

Staff and patients – including a woman in labor – had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in a medical clinic in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday morning.

The Fire Service responded to the blaze in the city center in force, ordering the immediate evacuation of the facility and closing off surrounding streets to traffic and pedestrians.

Ambulances were also dispatched to the scene to transfer patients to nearby hospitals and clinics.

No injuries have been reported.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.