NEWS

Fire breaks out near Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, temporarily halting train service

Fire breaks out near Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, temporarily halting train service
File photo.

A fire broke out Monday, engulfing dry grass in close proximity to the train tracks of the Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, near Corinth.

As a precautionary measure, the train service between Piraeus and Kiato has been temporarily suspended, following the instructions of the Fire Department.

Firefighting teams, consisting of two vehicles and six firefighters, are actively working to extinguish the fire.

No report regarding the cause of the fire has been provided.

Transport Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire in Aspropyrgos causes railroad delays
NEWS

Fire in Aspropyrgos causes railroad delays

Firefighter dies during operation in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Firefighter dies during operation in Thessaloniki

Mitsotakis promises new aircraft, helicopters and other equipment for fire service
NEWS

Mitsotakis promises new aircraft, helicopters and other equipment for fire service

Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias
NEWS

Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias

Firefighters battle Evia blaze for second day
NEWS

Firefighters battle Evia blaze for second day

Wildfire blazes on Evia island
NEWS

Wildfire blazes on Evia island