Fire breaks out near Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, temporarily halting train service

A fire broke out Monday, engulfing dry grass in close proximity to the train tracks of the Proastiakos suburban railway in Zevgolatio, near Corinth.

As a precautionary measure, the train service between Piraeus and Kiato has been temporarily suspended, following the instructions of the Fire Department.

Firefighting teams, consisting of two vehicles and six firefighters, are actively working to extinguish the fire.

No report regarding the cause of the fire has been provided.