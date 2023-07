A 40-year-old firefighter has died in Thessaloniki while on duty and extinguishing a fire.

The firefighter was part of a contingent that had been called to extinguish a fire in dry grass.

According to a local news site, the firefighter suffered a fatal heart attack during the operation.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and took the man to a hospital. Efforts to revive the man in the ambulance proved unsuccessful.