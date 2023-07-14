Over 9 million citizens experience temperatures above 39 degrees

Over nine million people in Greece experienced temperatures of over 39 degrees Celsius during the “Kleon” heat wave on Friday, according to data from Meteo.gr, the National Observatory of Athens weather service.

A heatmap produced by the service showed that 7.6 million inhabitants experienced temperatures ranging from 39 to 41 degrees and 1.1 million inhabitants temperatures of 41 to 43 degrees.

Some 350,000 people were exposed to temperatures of 43 degrees or over.