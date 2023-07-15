NEWS

Thessaloniki gas station killer surrenders

The man who fatally shot a 50-year-old outside a gas station in the Thessaloniki district of Analipsi on Thursday turned himself in to police on Friday, according to Greek state broadcaster ERT. 

The shooter, 45, who is a father of three, arrived at the police station accompanied by his lawyer.

The incident was captured by a security camera. The footage, which went viral, showed the victim being shot in cold-blood during an altercation with the perpetrator, who was in his car.

The 45-year-old reportedly claimed to have been friends with the victim and that the cause of their fight was financial. 

