Prison sweep yields drugs and makeshift weapons

A sweep at Athens’ high-security Korydallos Prison has turned up 15 grams of cocaine, 9.6 grams of heroin, 50 grams of processed cannabis, a makeshift knife and a metal rod.

Drug enforcement officers, supported by the counterterrorism unit and a police dog, conducted the raid on Friday morning.

The heroin was found in three nylon packages in the cell of a 23-year-old prisoner while the makeshift knife and a metal rod were found in the cell of a 28-year-old prisoner.

A case file against the two for violation of legislation on drugs and on weapons, respectively, is being prepared.

The cocaine was found wrapped in 30 packages in the prison’s common area as was the cannabis.