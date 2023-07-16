NEWS

Syriza leadership vote set for Sep. 10

Syriza leadership vote set for Sep. 10
[INTIME]

Syriza members will elect their new leader on September 10 and, if necessary, on a second round on September 16, among four declared candidates.

Earlier, on September 3, the left-wing party’s Standing Congress – that is, the delegates to the last party Congress, held in April 2022 – will meet to discuss the technicalities of the election, in which all party members – about 170,000 – are eligible to vote.

A competing proposal called for a new party congress on October 24 and the election of a new leader on November 26, but it was defeated, 160-88, in the party’s Central Committee Sunday afternoon. Those who proposed a later election date wanted a thorough debate on party positions, ideology as well as one on the reasons for its resounding defeat in two national elections on May 21 and June 25. Proponents of an earlier election said the party could not contest local elections in October without new leadership in place 

The four candidates for leadership are: Efi Achtsioglou, 38; Euclid Tsakalotos, 63; Stefanos Tzoumakas, 77; and Nikos Pappas, 47. Achtsioglou, the only woman candidate, is said to be the frontrunner.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nikos Pappas announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership
NEWS

Nikos Pappas announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership

Euclid Tsakalotos announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership, advocates for an inclusive Left
NEWS

Euclid Tsakalotos announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership, advocates for an inclusive Left

Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal
NEWS

Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal

Celik delivers bellicose warning on demilitarization
NEWS

Celik delivers bellicose warning on demilitarization

PM vows to prop up health sector with more staff
NEWS

PM vows to prop up health sector with more staff

Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension
NEWS

Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension