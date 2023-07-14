Euclid Tsakalotos announces candidacy for SYRIZA leadership, advocates for an inclusive Left

Euclid Tsakalotos, who served as the minister of finance from 2015 to 2019, has announced his candidacy for the leadership of SYRIZA following the resignation of Alexis Tsipras.

During an event held at Impact Hub Athens in the Psyrri neighborhood of downtown Athens on Wednesday, Tsakalotos expressed his belief that SYRIZA should continue to be part of the Left.

“I cannot envision a Left that does not embrace openness to the world and to workers of all backgrounds, including delivery workers, as well as those in the hospitality and tourism sectors. We live in a society marked by significant class divisions, where a child’s future is determined from the moment they are born,” he said.

“But we also strive to connect with young entrepreneurs, scientists who seek a state that promotes growth within established rules. We aim to address the needs of people with disabilities and those in the LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

“The Left perceives the power system as a source of obstacles, where ideological and institutional barriers impede the organization of society within a democracy that is progressively becoming more impoverished. These challenges become battlefields for the upcoming period,” he said.

The 63-year-old economist becomes the second SYRIZA MP to enter the race for leadership following Efi Achtsioglou’s announcement on Wednesday.