Evacuations ordered as Kouvaras fire grows

[InTime News]

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of the towns of Lagonisi, Saronida, and Anavyssos as the wildfire in the Kouvaras region of eastern Attica has moved close to homes in the area.

There are over 150 firefighters with 40 vehicles operating on scene, along with seven aircraft and four helicopters. A firefighting force from Romania is also assisting.

The fire is exacerbated by strong winds that are currently blowing in the area, up to an 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Fire

