Fire in Loutraki, settlements evacuated

[InTime News]

The Hellenic Fire Service is battling a fire that broke out near the area of Loutraki, 80 kilometers west of Athens, on Monday. This is the second major fire on Monday, along with that near Kouvaras in eastern Attica.

The fire is burning near a residential area and the authorities have ordered the evacuation of the nearby Kallithea, Pefki, and Irini, areas. A summer camp in proximity of the fire was also evacuated, with 900 attending children being moved to the nearby town of Loutraki.

There are currently 54 firefighters and 19 vehicles operating on scene, supported by three aircraft and four helicopters.

 

